Suspected Chinese hackers target India power grid

NEW DELHI • Suspected state-sponsored Chinese hackers have targeted the power sector in India in recent months as part of an apparent cyber espionage campaign, said a report by threat intelligence firm Recorded Future.

The hackers focused on at least seven load dispatch centres in northern India that are responsible for carrying out real-time operations for grid control and electricity dispersal in areas near the disputed India-China border in Ladakh, said the report published on Wednesday.

One of the load dispatch centres was previously the target of another hacking group, RedEcho, which Recorded Future has said shares "strong overlaps" with a hacking group that the United States has linked to the Chinese government.

"The prolonged targeting of Indian power grid assets by Chinese state-linked groups offers limited economic espionage or traditional intelligence gathering opportunities," the report states.

"We believe this is instead likely intended to enable information gathering surrounding critical infrastructure and/or pre-positioning for future activity."

In addition, the hackers compromised an Indian national emergency response system and a subsidiary of a multinational logistics company, according to the report.

The hacking group, dubbed TAG-38, has used a kind of malicious software called ShadowPad, which was previously associated with China's People's Liberation Army and Ministry of State Security, according to Recorded Future.

Mr Jonathan Condra, a senior manager at the firm, said the method of making the intrusions - using compromised Internet of Things devices and cameras - was unusual.

The devices used to launch the intrusions were based in South Korea and Taiwan, he said.

The Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs did not respond to a request for comment by press time.

Beijing has consistently denied involvement in malicious cyber activity.

The Indian authorities also did not respond to a request for comment.

