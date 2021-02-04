Suspected Chinese hackers reportedly broke into US govt computers

WASHINGTON • Suspected Chinese hackers exploited a flaw in software made by SolarWinds to break into US government computers last year, five people familiar with the matter told Reuters.

This marks a new twist in a sprawling cyber-security breach that US lawmakers have labelled a national security emergency.

Two people briefed on the case said Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) investigators recently found that the National Finance Centre (NFC), a federal payroll agency inside the US Department of Agriculture (USDA), was among the affected organisations, raising fears that data on thousands of government employees may have been compromised.

The software flaw exploited by the suspected Chinese group is separate from the one the United States has accused Russian government operatives of using to compromise up to 18,000 SolarWinds customers, including sensitive federal agencies, by hijacking the company's Orion network monitoring software.

Security researchers have previously said a second group of hackers was abusing SolarWinds' software at the same time as the alleged Russian hack, but the suspected connection to China and ensuing US government breach have not been previously reported.

Reuters was not able to establish how many organisations were compromised by the suspected Chinese operation.

The sources said the attackers used computer infrastructure and hacking tools previously deployed by state-backed Chinese cyberspies.

A USDA spokesman said in an e-mail: "USDA has notified all customers (including individuals and organisations) whose data has been affected by the SolarWinds Orion code compromise."

In a follow-up statement after the story was published, a different USDA spokesman said the NFC was not hacked. He did not provide further explanation.

The Chinese Foreign Ministry said attributing cyber attacks was a "complex technical issue" and any allegations should be supported with evidence.

SolarWinds said it was aware of a single customer that was compromised by the second set of hackers, but that it had "not found anything conclusive" to show who was responsible. The company added that the attackers did not gain access to its own internal systems and that it had released an update to fix the bug last December.

Reuters could not determine what information the attackers were able to steal from the NFC.

The NFC is responsible for handling the payroll of multiple government agencies, including several involved in national security, such as the FBI, State Department and Treasury Department, former US government officials said.

Referring to the breach of security, Mr Tom Warrick, a former senior official at the US Department of Homeland Security, said: "It could allow adversaries to know more about US officials, improving their ability to collect intelligence."

REUTERS