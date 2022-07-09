Suspect said he was unhappy with Abe, wanted to kill him

TOKYO • Police arrested a suspect, Tetsuya Yamagami, after former Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe collapsed and later succumbed to his injuries, having been shot yesterday while giving a speech in western Japan.

Mr Abe, 67, was shot twice in the city of Nara near Kyoto.

The city fire department said the former premier suffered wounds on the right side of his neck and left clavicle.

Doctors pronounced him dead at 5.03pm local time

Yamagami, 41, was a Nara resident. Images shared on social media showed a man being tackled following the shooting near Yamato-Saidaiji Station, with the man dropping his suspected weapon to the ground upon being apprehended.

The bespectacled man, wearing a mask like most in the crowd, appeared to be dressed in a grey polo shirt and khaki cargo trousers, with a blue messenger bag slung over his shoulder. He was captured in video clips on social media standing behind Mr Abe.

Media reports said Yamagami was formerly a member of the Maritime Self-Defence Force, also known as the Japanese navy, and left the force in 2005 after having served for around three years.

Japanese police yesterday said the unemployed Yamagami told officers he had used a handmade gun. They said it was made with a mix of metal and wood, measuring about 40cm long and 20cm wide.

"That's the suspect's assertion, and we have determined that (the gun) is clearly handmade in appearance, although our analysis is currently ongoing," a police officer in Nara told reporters.

Close-up images on social media show it has metal pipes for both its gun barrels, crudely strapped to a board with black tape.

Yamagami told the police he was unhappy with Mr Abe and had intended to kill him.

The suspect told them he bore a grudge against a "specific organisation" and believed the former premier was part of it.

But his grudge was not about politics, the police said, adding that it was not clear if the unnamed organisation actually existed. Several Japanese media outlets described it as a religious group.

Yamagami was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, and a 90-person investigation task force has been established.

Investigators raided the suspect's home near the site of the shooting yesterday, with explosives found and removed from his apartment by a bomb disposal squad.

Nearby residents have been asked to evacuate until the area can be declared safe.

Officers in protective gear also confiscated "several handmade gun-like items" at the suspect's home.

Yamagami told the police he had learnt about Mr Abe's visit online.

An official from the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, who had been standing beside Mr Abe at the scene, told NHK that the suspect had "approached quietly" and did not seem to show any intent of running away after the shooting.

Police said they were investigating whether there were any problems with security at the campaign event where the assassination took place. "We will take appropriate measures if problems were discovered," they said.

REUTERS, AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE