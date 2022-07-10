Suspect in killing of Japan former PM Shinzo Abe had test-fired guns

TOKYO (THE YOMIURI SHIMBUN/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - The suspect in the fatal shooting of former prime minister Shinzo Abe has said that the handmade gun used in the attack "was designed to fire six pellets at once", according to sources.

Several similar guns were found at the home of the suspect, Tetsuya Yamagami, 41, an unemployed former member of the Maritime Self-Defence Force.

The Nara prefectural police believe that Yamagami made several prototypes and selected the most lethal one to commit the crime.

Yamagami was apprehended at the scene of the shooting on Friday (July 8) and later arrested for the attempted murder of Mr Abe, 67.

The former prime minister was shot in the western city of Nara at 11.30am on Friday (10.30am in Singapore) and died in hospital later.

Mr Abe, who was Japan's longest-serving prime minister, had been campaigning for a Liberal Democratic Party candidate in the run-up to Sunday's Upper House election. He was making a speech near Yamato-Saidaiji train station when he was shot from behind.

The shooting shocked a country where guns are tightly controlled.

According to sources close to the investigation, a handmade gun seized at the scene was approximately 40cm by 20cm.

Yamagami has told the authorities that two metal tubes were bound together and secured with wooden boards and tape. The tubes contained a capsule that could hold up to six pellets, which would be discharged out of each tube in a single shot.

Based on video footage taken at the scene, Yamagami fired from a position 6 to 7m behind Mr Abe.

When the prefectural police examined a campaign vehicle along a road about 20m away from Mr Abe, they found multiple pellet holes in the signboard area.

The prefectural police believe the holes were from stray pellets and, considering the distance, the pellets were emitted with great force.