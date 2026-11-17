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Kazunori Kiyotake is suspected of stabbing the woman in the neck with a kitchen knife and taking her bag in Tokyo’s Nakano Ward on Nov 16.

A man arrested for allegedly stabbing a woman on a Tokyo street on the evening of Nov 16 has told police that they were acquainted and that he was a customer at a food service establishment where she worked, an investigative source said.

The Metropolitan Police Department on Nov 17 identified the man as 39-year-old Kazunori Kiyotake, arrested the previous night on suspicion of attempted robbery-murder. The woman died at a hospital and police have since upgraded the allegation to robbery-murder.

“I was upset because I was treated with no respect,” Kiyotake was quoted as telling investigators.

He is suspected of stabbing the woman in the neck with a kitchen knife and taking her bag in Tokyo’s Nakano Ward at around 7.25pm on Nov 16.

He has admitted to stabbing the woman but denied robbery, saying he took the bag so that it would not be stolen by someone else, the source said.

Kiyotake was arrested with a knife with what appeared to be bloodstains in his possession near JR Higashi-Nakano Station, about 1.5km east of the crime scene, at around 8.55pm.

Shortly before his arrest, a person believed to be the suspect made an emergency call claiming to have stabbed a woman. KYODO NEWS