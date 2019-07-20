Suspect claims studio stole his novel: Media

KYOTO • A man suspected of torching an animation studio and killing 33 people in Japan's worst mass killing in two decades carried out the attack because he believed his novel had been plagiarised, local media said.

Public broadcaster NHK, which identified the 41-year-old man as Shinji Aoba, citing the police, said he served time in prison for robbing a convenience store east of Tokyo in 2012 and, after his release, lived in facilities for former convicts. He had also received care for mental illness, it said.

The attack on Thursday in the ancient capital of Kyoto, targeting the well-known animation studio, Kyoto Animation, killed 33 people and left 10 in critical condition. There were 74 people inside the building at that time, Kyodo News said.

It was the worst mass killing in a country with one of the world's lowest crime rates since a suspected arson attack in Tokyo killed 44 people in 2001.

Aoba wheeled a trolley carrying at least one bucket of petrol to the entrance of the building before dousing the area, shouting "die" and setting it ablaze on Thursday, broadcaster Nippon TV said, citing the police.

"I did it," Aoba told the police when he was detained, Kyodo said, adding that he had started the fire because he believed the studio had stolen his novel.

The police declined to comment. Broadcaster Nippon TV said the suspect was under anaesthesia because of burns he suffered, and the police were unable to question him.

Aoba, a resident of the Tokyo suburb of Saitama, some 480km east of Kyoto, was believed to have bought two 20-litre petrol cans at a hardware store and prepared the fuel in a park near the studio, Nippon TV said.

NHK showed footage of him lying on his back as he spoke to a police officer at the time of his detention, barefoot and with apparent burns on his right leg below the knee.

Kyoto Animation, in a quiet suburb about 20 minutes by train from the centre of Kyoto, produces popular anime series, such as the Sound! Euphonium. Its movie, Free! Road To The World - The Dream, is due for release this month.

"I imagine many of the people who died were in their twenties," said 71-year-old resident Kozo Tsujii, fighting back tears after laying flowers near the studio yesterday morning. He said he drives by the studio on his daily commute.

"I'm just very, very sad that these people who are so much younger than me passed away so prematurely," he said.

Tributes to the victims lit up social media, with world leaders and Apple chief executive Tim Cook offering condolences.

Experts said yesterday the fire may have spread quickly not only because it was fuelled by petrol, but also because it was funnelled up a spiral staircase and there were no sprinklers to douse it.

The building did not have any sprinklers or indoor fire hydrants, though it was not legally required to by the fire code, a Kyoto Fire Department official said. An inspection of the building in October had found no fire safety problems.

While fire shutters are often required around structures like spiral staircases to enclose them and prevent the spread of fire, Professor Emeritus Shinichi Sugawara at Tokyo University of Science said he had heard that they were not needed in this case.

Some Japanese media said that was because of the building's relatively small floor space.

Nineteen of the 33 who died were found on a staircase leading up to the roof from the third floor, bodies piled on top of one another, Kyodo said, citing the authorities.

Firefighters arriving soon after the fire began found that the door to the roof was shut but could be opened from the outside, Kyodo said.

The victims may have rushed up the stairs to escape the blaze and found themselves unable to open the door, it added.

The fire was not put out until early yesterday.

Police investigators searched the smouldering shell of the building for evidence in an investigation that Kyodo said covered suspected arson, murder and attempted murder.

Two petrol cans, a rucksack and a trolley were found near the site, and television images showed what appeared to be five long knives laid out by police as possible evidence outside the three-storey building.

REUTERS, AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE