Survey shows eating habit change among Chinese during Covid-19 epidemic

BEIJING (XINHUA) - A recent survey showed that around 91 per cent of respondents have changed their eating habits during the Covid-19 epidemic, the China Youth Daily reported on Thursday (Aug 20).

According to the survey of 2,001 people, these new habits include eating well-cooked meat, selected by 69 per cent of the respondents; eating less raw or cold food, by 57.6 per cent; and drinking more water and eating more fresh fruits, vegetables and high-protein food, by 57.3 per cent.

The survey also showed that many people have adopted healthier habits and food preparation techniques due to the epidemic.

More than half of the respondents said they wash their hands before eating while a quarter of them said they use salt or baking soda solution to wash fruits and vegetables.

Another 31.3 per cent use separate kitchenware for raw and prepared food.

An overwhelming 98 per cent of those surveyed agreed that it is important to develop healthy eating habits, and 95.5 per cent said they will maintain their newfound habits.

Among the respondents, 43.7 per cent were born in the 1980s while 35.1 per cent were born in the 1990s.