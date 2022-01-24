Surrendered hamster tests positive, as Hong Kong outbreak grows

HONG KONG • Hong Kong yesterday said that one hamster surrendered to the authorities by pet owners had tested positive for Covid-19 and that more than 2,200 hamsters had been culled as the city grapples to contain an outbreak.

Officials last week ordered the culling of hamsters from dozens of pet shops after tracing a coronavirus outbreak to a worker at a shop, and asked people to surrender any bought from Dec 22.

While a handful of hamsters had already tested positive for the virus, this latest case is the first involving a hamster in the care of a pet owner that had tested positive.

Despite a public outcry, the authorities urged pet owners to continue to hand over their pets.

The authorities strongly advise members of the public again to surrender as soon as possible their hamsters purchased in local pet shops on or after Dec 22, the government said.

A total of 2,512 animals, including 2,229 hamsters, had been "humanely dispatched", it said.

Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam said she understands "pet owners are unhappy" with the killings, but added that the biggest priority is to control the outbreak.

Her government described the outcry as "irrational".

Some scientists and veterinary authorities have said there is no evidence that animals play a major role in human Covid-19 contagion.

Meanwhile, officials warned that infections could be growing exponentially in the congested residential area of Kwai Chung, as a second building in the district with about 2,000 residents was locked down on Saturday for five days.

More than 35,000 residents in more than a dozen buildings in the area were also ordered to take Covid-19 tests.

Some 140 confirmed cases were reported throughout the city yesterday, the highest daily number since July 25, 2020.

Mrs Lam urged people to avoid gatherings ahead of next week's Chinese New Year holiday.

The situation is testing Hong Kong's Covid-zero strategy, with schools and gyms already shut, restaurants closing at 6pm and air travel severely disrupted.

