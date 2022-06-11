It takes about two seconds to get swabbed for Covid-19 in China.
A plastic swab is removed from a plastic sleeve and stuck into a waiting mouth, before the top is broken off into a plastic test tube.
It takes about two seconds to get swabbed for Covid-19 in China.
A plastic swab is removed from a plastic sleeve and stuck into a waiting mouth, before the top is broken off into a plastic test tube.
Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.
A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on June 11, 2022, with the headline Surge in medical waste with millions of tests done daily. Subscribe