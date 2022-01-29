Support of Taiwan independence could spark US military conflict with China: Chinese ambassador

WASHINGTON (REUTERS) - China and the United States could end up in a military conflict if America encourages Taiwan's independence, Beijing's ambassador to Washington said in a US radio interview broadcast on Friday (Jan 28).

China considers the neighbouring, democratically ruled island of Taiwan its sacred territory and has never renounced the use of force to ensure eventual unification.

"Let me emphasise this. The Taiwan issue is the biggest tinder-box between China and the United States," Qin Gang told National Public Radio.

"If the Taiwanese authorities, emboldened by the United States, keep going down the road for independence, it most likely (will) involve China and the United States, the two big countries, in a military conflict," he said.

Asked to comment, the US Defence Department said the US remained committed to its "one China" policy and its commitments under the US Taiwan Relations Act.

Under the long-standing policy, Washington officially recognises Beijing rather than Taipei, while the act requires the US to provide Taiwan with the means to defend itself.

"We will continue to assist Taiwan in maintaining a sufficient self-defence capability while also maintaining our own capacity to resist any use of force that would jeopardise the security of the people of Taiwan," a Pentagon spokesman said.

The US State Department and White House did not immediately respond to requests for comment on Qin's remark, which came just hours after US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi discussed the crisis over Ukraine.

While Chinese officials have warned of military action over Taiwan, it is unusual for them to link it directly to the US.