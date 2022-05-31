Support for Kishida at highest ahead of critical Japan polls

TOKYO • Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida scored his highest approval ratings since taking office eight months ago in a weekend survey, the Nikkei daily reported, with critical Upper House elections just weeks away.

Should Mr Kishida, fresh from talks with US President Joe Biden last week, and his ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) win a decisive victory in July's election, he won't face another scheduled ballot for three years.

That would give him full scope to focus on a policy programme that includes revising Japan's pacifist Constitution at some point in the future.

Support for Mr Kishida and his Cabinet climbed to 66 per cent, a rise of five points from the previous April survey and the highest since he took office last October, according to a weekend survey by the Nikkei and TV Tokyo.

A total of 61 per cent of respondents said they "approved" of his talks with Mr Biden.

During the meeting, the pair agreed to cooperate on pressing security issues, such as China's increasing assertiveness, while Mr Kishida pledged to seek a "substantial" increase in Japan's defence budget.

Mr Kishida recently concluded a whirlwind schedule of diplomatic visits and talks in Tokyo, including hosting the leaders of the Quad security pact countries - Australia, India, Japan and the United States.

Though analysts say the optics of meeting with Mr Biden certainly will not hurt Mr Kishida, diplomacy is unlikely to weigh as heavily with voters as domestic issues, such as the coronavirus and the economy.

Asked about the government's handling of price rises in the wake of the war in Ukraine and surging fuel prices, 61 per cent said they did not approve against only 28 per cent who did.

