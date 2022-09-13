Support for Japan PM at lowest since he took office

TOKYO - Support for Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida tumbled to its lowest since he took office, hit by anger over his ruling party's ties to a controversial church and a state funeral for former leader Shinzo Abe, an opinion poll showed on Monday.

Government support fell to 41 per cent from 47 per cent in a previous poll in late August, hitting its lowest since Mr Kishida took office last October, identical to similar polls published last week and down from 57 per cent in early July, the poll showed.

The share of those who did not support Mr Kishida rose to 47 per cent from 39 per cent, the poll by the Asahi Shimbun daily showed.

Links to the Unification Church, founded in South Korea in the 1950s, have become an increasing headache for Mr Kishida since July 8, when Mr Abe was killed by a suspect who blamed the former premier for backing the church, which he said had bankrupted his mother.

Mr Kishida's decision to hold a state funeral for Mr Abe on Sept 27 has also sparked anger, both over the size of the funds earmarked for it and the ties of his ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) lawmakers to the church - Mr Abe among them. A majority of members of the public feel links between the LDP and the church have not been adequately explained.

In Parliament last week, Mr Kishida defended his decision on the funeral for Mr Abe, Japan's longest-serving prime minister when he left office in 2020, but 64 per cent of poll respondents said they could not accept the Prime Minister's reasoning.

Opposition to the funeral rose to 56 per cent from 50 per cent in August, the Asahi said.

