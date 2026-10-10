Supermarket ceiling collapses in South Korea, 38 injured in Daegu incident

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The collapse occurred on the second floor of the four-story building.

SEOUL – At least 38 people sustained minor injuries when parts of a ceiling collapsed at a supermarket in Daegu, South Korea, fire officials said on Oct 10.

All 66 people inside the store evacuated after the collapse, which was reported at 10.16am, according to the Daegu Fire Department.

Nine of the injured were taken to hospitals. Thirty-eight people suffered minor injuries, including abrasions, officials said, but none were in critical condition.

The collapse occurred on the second floor of a four-story building in the south-eastern city. Firefighters searched the store after the evacuation but found no additional casualties.

Police have been deployed around the scene to control traffic.

The South Korean authorities plan to investigate the cause of the collapse after completing the search operation. THE KOREA HERALD/ASIA NEWS NETWORK