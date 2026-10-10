Straitstimes.com header logo

Supermarket ceiling collapses in South Korea, 38 injured in Daegu incident

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

The collapse occurred on the second floor of the four-story building.

The collapse occurred on the second floor of the four-story building.

PHOTO: THE KOREA HERALD/ASIA NEWS NETWORK

  • A supermarket ceiling collapsed in Daegu, South Korea, injuring at least 38 people.
  • All 66 people inside evacuated after the 10.16am collapse, and nine injured were taken to hospital.
  • Firefighters found no extra casualties, and police are controlling traffic while authorities investigate the cause.

AI generated

SEOUL – At least 38 people sustained minor injuries when parts of a ceiling collapsed at a supermarket in Daegu, South Korea, fire officials said on Oct 10.

All 66 people inside the store evacuated after the collapse, which was reported at 10.16am, according to the Daegu Fire Department.

Nine of the injured were taken to hospitals. Thirty-eight people suffered minor injuries, including abrasions, officials said, but none were in critical condition.

The collapse occurred on the second floor of a four-story building in the south-eastern city. Firefighters searched the store after the evacuation but found no additional casualties.

Police have been deployed around the scene to control traffic.

The South Korean authorities plan to investigate the cause of the collapse after completing the search operation. THE KOREA HERALD/ASIA NEWS NETWORK

More on this topic
Over 150 evacuated from Lotte store in Busan after part of ceiling collapses
South Korea overpass collapse kills 3 people during safety inspection
See more on

South Korea

Supermarkets

Buildings

Accidents

Construction sector

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Personal Data Protection Notice

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.