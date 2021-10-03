Superfans lie low as China cracks down on idol fan culture

BEIJING • Beijing high school student Chen Zhichu used to spend 30 minutes a day boosting actor Xiao Zhan online as one of a legion of superfans, before the practice fell foul of Chinese regulators for promoting "unhealthy values".

State rules last month banned "irrational star-chasing" - online celebrity rankings, fundraising and other tools used by China's fandoms to get their idols trending on social media - in the latest of a series of crackdowns.

Xiao, known for his androgynous good looks, earned legions of devoted, mostly female fans through his role in the 2019 fantasy drama The Untamed, and has more than 29 million followers on Weibo alone.

"I used to upvote posts in his Weibo fan forum and buy products he promoted," Chen, 16, told AFP in a busy downtown shopping district. "It was pretty exhausting trying to keep him trending at number one every day."

Fans power China's lucrative idol economy, previously forecast by state media to be worth 140 billion yuan (S$29.5 billion) by next year.

In a country where young people have few other means of influencing public life, full-time fan content creators - dubbed zhanjie or "station sisters" - can propel a star's rise from obscurity by creating viral images of them.

Critics say fan culture is an exploitative industry aimed at profiting from minors, built on artificially inflated social media engagement - something the government wants to eliminate through the new regulations. But many fans say they derive pleasure from seeing their idols flourish and have found a sense of community from the shared online space.

Multiple crackdowns have swept the tech, education and show business sectors in recent months, as the authorities increasingly target the rich and powerful in a push for greater socioeconomic equality. But it is also partly to instil "healthy", government-sanctioned societal values in young people, so they are less influenced by wayward celebrities.

China's broadcast regulator last month banned performers with "lapsed morals" and "incorrect political views", as well as what it termed "sissy men" - an androgynous aesthetic popularised by South Korean boybands, and imitated by male Chinese idols like Xiao.

