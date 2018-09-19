Summit in S'pore stabilised regional security: Kim Jong Un

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has said that his "historic" summit with US President Donald Trump in Singapore stabilised regional security, and that he expects further progress at an inter-Korean summit aimed at reviving stalled nuclear diplomacy.

Mr Kim thanked South Korean President Moon Jae-in for bringing about the Singapore meeting in June as the two leaders began their third round of talks in Pyongyang yesterday.

The Kim-Moon summit will be a litmus test for another meeting Mr Kim has recently proposed to Mr Trump, with the South Korean President seeking to engineer a proposal that combines a framework for the North's denuclearisation and a joint declaration ending the 1950-53 Korean War.

