Suga's LDP loses three by-elections seen as prelude to Japan GE

Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) suffered a stunning setback in three by-elections yesterday, in what was Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga's first parliamentary electoral test since taking office in September last year.

The by-elections were held to fill one Lower House seat in Hokkaido and two Upper House seats in Hiroshima and Nagano. All three seats - including the LDP stronghold of Hiroshima that the party had seen as its best bet for victory - were won by candidates supported by the main opposition party, the Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan (CDP).

Voter antagonism comes on the back of a series of bribery scandals, while Cabinet support for Mr Suga has sunk amid a resurgence of Covid-19 cases and his insistence that the Olympic Games will go ahead as planned in less than three months.

Analysts say the polls serve as a bellwether for Mr Suga's political fortunes, with two make-or-break elections in the coming months. Mr Suga's tenure as LDP president - and hence Japan's PM - will expire on Sept 30 and rivals may smell blood if his standing as a leader comes into question.

A general election must be called by Oct 21, when the four-year term of Lower House members expires.

Speculation is rife that Mr Suga may call a snap election before the internal LDP vote to shore up his leadership credentials.

But yesterday's results may give him pause. At the same time, a weekend poll by the Nikkei newspaper showed Cabinet support at 47 per cent, while another 65 per cent do not positively evaluate Mr Suga's Covid-19 policies.

The Hokkaido and Hiroshima seats were vacated by LDP lawmakers who resigned over bribery scandals, while the Nagano seat was held by a CDP lawmaker who died in December from Covid-19.

The LDP saw Hokkaido as a lost cause and did not field a candidate.

The seat was held by former agriculture minister Takamori Yoshikawa, 70, who was indicted in January for receiving 5 million yen (S$61,480) in bribes from an egg producer.

The seat was clinched by veteran politician Kenko Matsuki, 62, of the CDP, who defeated five other candidates.

The Nagano seat went to the CDP's Jiro Hata, 51, brother of former land minister Yuichiro Hata, who died in December, aged 53.

But all eyes were on the Hiroshima contest. The CDP's candidate, Ms Haruko Miyaguchi, 45, a former newscaster, defeated the LDP's Mr Hidenori Nishita, 39, a former trade ministry official.

The seat was won by the LDP at the Upper House election in July 2019 by Anri Kawai, 47, who was jailed 16 months after being found guilty in a cash-for-votes scandal.

Her husband, former justice minister Katsuyuki Kawai, 58, resigned last month after pleading guilty to buying votes so as to secure his wife's election victory. A by-election for his seat, also in Hiroshima, is yet to be held.

What makes matters worse for Mr Suga is the fact that he had personally stumped for Anri Kawai at the polls, and regarded Katsuyuki Kawai as a close confidante.

Kyodo News cited sources as saying that Mr Suga opted not to lobby for the LDP's candidates as he knew it would be a tough fight and wanted to be able to distance himself from the results.

Sophia University political scientist Koichi Nakano told The Straits Times that the results were a severe repudiation of Mr Suga.

"There has been a great deal of distrust and dissatisfaction and this bodes very poorly for Suga in his quest to seek re-election as LDP president and to call the snap election at some point," he said.

"It is not 'just a seat' as in Japan, one bad election result can hit very close to home. For the LDP, it may be a precursor of more bad news to come as it affects the overall mood going into the next election cycle."