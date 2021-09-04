Suga to step down as PM, not seeking re-election

TOKYO • Japan's Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said yesterday that he will not seek re-election in a Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) presidential poll this month, in a surprise move that means he will step down as the country's leader after just one year in office.

The LDP president is usually chosen by the Diet as prime minister given the party's clear majority in both chambers of Parliament.

Experts see Mr Suga's backout at this juncture as an acknowledgement that he has been backed into a corner.

Mr Suga, 72, is facing sustained public pressure over the perceived bungling response to the Covid-19 pandemic. His approval ratings now hover around 30 per cent.

With the general election rumoured to be in October, many LDP lawmakers fear that they will be fighting a losing battle with Mr Suga at the helm.

He insisted yesterday that his withdrawal from the LDP presidential poll on Sept 29 was so as to focus on Covid-19 countermeasures rather than risk creating a vacuum given the massive amount of energy needed to run a campaign.

Japanese stock markets soared in afternoon trade, reflecting high hopes among investors for a stronger government.

Mr Suga's pullout has thrown the LDP race wide open. Vaccination minister Taro Kono, 58, who regularly ranks among the top of the public's choice for their next PM, said yesterday that he intends to contest the polls.

