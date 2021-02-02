Suga likely to prolong emergency as economy sputters

TOKYO • Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga looks set to extend a state of emergency for major metropolitan areas that will inflict more pain on the economy, as he tries to stem the latest wave of Covid-19 cases and reverse a fall in public support.

The emergency covering 11 areas, including Tokyo, Osaka and Nagoya, has helped halt a rapid acceleration of coronavirus cases. But while infection numbers have started to drop, Mr Suga's government has said the number of cases remains worryingly high.

Mr Suga will extend the emergency by one month to March 7, after consulting an advisory panel today, Kyodo News reported, citing an unnamed official. The measure will remove Tochigi prefecture from the original 11 areas after cases there dropped sharply last month. He is expected to hold a news conference today.

Separately, Parliament's Lower House yesterday approved measures to add teeth to emergency orders, including fines for bars and restaurants that defy instructions to close early. The legislation is expected to gain final approval in the Upper House this week.

Japan's current measures, including a request that people work from home, are far less stringent and enforceable than the lockdowns of some European nations. But they have already caused a sea change in the view of economists. Instead of the year starting with a recovery, some of them now see a double-digit contraction looming.

Mr Suga, who runs the risk of being replaced by the ruling Liberal Democratic Party ahead of an election that must be held by October, has seen his support slide since he took office about four months ago. Critics contend his focus on propping up the economy has slowed efforts to stem infections.

Extending the emergency will prolong the distress for businesses, but Mr Suga looks to have little choice if he is to control the outbreak, shore up his leadership and keep alive the hope of holding the Olympic Games in summer.

"The damage to businesses would be enormous," said sushi restaurant owner Mamoru Sugiyama, who has temporarily closed his business, which boasts a history of 130 years in the swanky Tokyo shopping district of Ginza.

"If the emergency continues through February, firms may start going bust one after another, even in Ginza," said Mr Sugiyama, who also heads a coalition of about 370 local restaurants and bars.

A Nikkei/TV Tokyo survey suggests the public is in favour of an extension. The Jan 29-31 poll showed 90 per cent of people supported lengthening the emergency.

The government has said the emergency can end when the coronavirus crisis eases to Stage 3 on a four-stage scale that draws on six data points.

In Tokyo, that would mean daily infections falling below 500 and staying there. Tokyo reported 393 new infections yesterday, the first reading below 500 since Dec 28 and well below the city's daily record of 2,447 on Jan 7. As at Jan 27, the capital's hospital bed occupancy rate was 73 per cent and critical care units were at 113 per cent of capacity. Both numbers would have to come down below 50 per cent to reach Stage 3.

