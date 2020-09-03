Suga: I'm joining PM race to avert 'political vacuum'

TOKYO • Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga declared yesterday he would run for the leadership of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP), a race he is heavily favoured to win to become the next prime minister.

Mr Suga, a longtime aide to outgoing Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, said he was entering the race to avert a "political vacuum" during the pandemic. Should he win, Mr Suga is widely expected to continue Mr Abe's policies of fiscal and monetary stimulus.

"I thought deeply as a politician and as somebody who supported the Abe administration what I should do. As a result, I made the decision to stand as a candidate for the leadership of the LDP," Mr Suga told reporters.

"In this time of national crisis, we cannot permit a political vacuum."

Mr Abe announced his decision to resign last week, citing poor health. The LDP's majority in the Lower House of Parliament will ensure the party's next leader will succeed him as prime minister.

Mr Suga has effectively been the face of the government for years as its chief spokesman. He has been close to Mr Abe for more than a decade, and was a key voice encouraging him to run again after a disastrous first term in office that ended in 2007.

Mr Suga's main competitors in the Sept 14 party leadership vote are former defence minister Shigeru Ishiba and former foreign minister Fumio Kishida, but Mr Suga's position looks strong. He has secured the backing of five of the LDP's seven factions, public broadcaster NHK and others reported.

The party decided on Tuesday to hold a slimmed-down leadership election with just Members of Parliament and three votes from each of the 47 prefectures - an advantage for Mr Suga.

Many party chapters will poll rank-and-file members to decide how to allocate their three votes, but experts say this is unlikely to change the momentum growing for Mr Suga if the members of the five factions back him.

Financial markets also favour Mr Suga, assuming he will continue with the reflationary Abenomics strategy aimed at reviving the economy.

The veteran politician has repeatedly talked about the need to quickly bring back tourism to help revitalise Japan's regional economies, which were hobbled even before the coronavirus pandemic by ageing, shrinking populations.

Yesterday, he underscored that theme again, saying he would push forward Abenomics policies and work to help struggling regions.

He voiced his readiness to have the central bank take additional monetary easing steps to protect jobs, if he were to become prime minister.

"We'll look at developments and if it's necessary to protect jobs, I'd like to promote further monetary policy (steps) because the economy is at a critical juncture," Mr Suga told the news conference.

Mr Suga also said he would be a continuity candidate on the diplomatic front, seeking to keep on an even keel the good ties Mr Abe nurtured with United States President Donald Trump.

He added that he would press ahead with Mr Abe's work to resolve a territorial dispute with Russia.

REUTERS, AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, BLOOMBERG

