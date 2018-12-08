Sub-zero strokes

This winter swimmer was not deterred by the icy temperatures as she swam in a frozen river at a park in Shenyang, Liaoning province, in north-east China on Thursday.

Rather than cool the enthusiasm of winter swimming enthusiasts in Shenyang, the chilly weather only fires them up to test their physical endurance and willpower in the freezing waters.

Some use tools such as hammers to break a hole in the surface of frozen rivers before diving in.

Winter swimming is a popular activity in the north-east of China, with several cities, including Shenyang, having winter swimming associations that organise events.

Winter swimming is believed to improve one's health and is practised by enthusiasts of all ages.