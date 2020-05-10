Study finds coronavirus in semen of some patients

LONDON • Chinese researchers who tested the sperm of men infected with Covid-19 found that a minority of them had the coronavirus in their semen, opening up a small chance the disease could be transmitted sexually, scientists said last Thursday.

A study by doctors at China's Shangqiu Municipal Hospital of 38 men hospitalised with the disease found that six of them, or 16 per cent, tested positive for Sars-CoV-2 in their semen.

The researchers said that while the findings were preliminary and based on only a small number of infected men, more research is needed to see whether sexual transmission might play a role in the spreading Covid-19 pandemic.

"Further studies are required with respect to the detailed information about virus shedding, survival time and concentration in semen," the team wrote in a study published in Jama Network Open.

"If it could be proved that Sars-CoV-2 can be transmitted sexually... (that) might be a critical part of the prevention, especially considering the fact that Sars-CoV-2 was detected in the semen of recovering patients."

Independent experts said the findings were interesting but should be viewed with caution and in the context of other small studies that have not found the coronavirus in sperm.

A previous small study of 12 Covid-19 patients in China in February and March found that all of them tested negative for Sars-CoV-2 in semen samples.

Andrology professor Allan Pacey from Britain's University of Sheffield said the studies should not be seen as conclusive, since there were some technical difficulties in testing semen for viruses.

REUTERS