Student suicides in South Korea rise 26% in three years
SEOUL – The number of elementary, middle and high school students who died by suicide in South Korea rose 25.8% between 2022 and 2025. Another 112 deaths were recorded in the first half of 2026.
Education Ministry data disclosed on Oct 22 by Representative Suh Bum-soo of the People Power Party showed that the annual number rose from 194 in 2022 to 214 in 2023, 221 in 2024 and 244 in 2025.
The total reached 985 for the period from 2022 to June 2026. The 2026 deaths included 146 high school students, 92 middle school students and six elementary school students.
Suh highlighted shortcomings in identifying contributing factors. In 300 cases during the period, causes were classified as unknown.
The classifications are based on teachers’ assessments as informed by school reports. Those reports draw on information from staff, classmates and, with their consent, bereaved families.
Counselling resources also remain limited, Suh said. As of April 2025, specialist counselling teachers were assigned to 42.5% of 12,167 schools. The figure rose to 49.6% when itinerant school counsellors were included.
Suh said the ministry could not say whether the schools where the deaths occurred had counselling teachers because its reporting forms did not collect that information.
Calling the omission a “dereliction of duty,” Suh urged stronger scientific analysis, more counselling personnel and better systems to identify and support students at risk. THE KOREA HERALD/ASIA NEWS NETWORK
Helplines
Mental well-being
National Mindline: 1771 (24 hours) / 6669-1771 (via WhatsApp)
Samaritans of Singapore: 1-767 (24 hours) / 9151-1767 (24 hours CareText via WhatsApp)
Singapore Association for Mental Health: 1800-283-7019
Silver Ribbon Singapore: 6386-1928
Chat, Centre of Excellence for Youth Mental Health: 6493-6500/1
Women’s Helpline (Aware): 1800-777-5555 (weekdays, 10am to 6pm)
The Seniors Helpline: 1800-555-5555 (weekdays, 9am to 5pm)
Tinkle Friend (for primary school-age children): 1800-2744-788
Mindfull Community HQ (for caregivers, families and persons in recovery): 6460-4400 (weekdays, 9am to 5pm)
Counselling
Touchline (Counselling): 1800-377-2252
Touch Care Line (for caregivers): 6804-6555
Counselling and Care Centre: 6536-6366
We Care Community Services: 3165-8017
Shan You Counselling Centre: 6741-9293
Clarity Singapore: 6757-7990
Care Corner Counselling Centre: 6353-1180
Online resources
carey.carecorner.org.sg (for those aged 13 to 25)
limitless.sg/talk (for those aged 12 to 25)