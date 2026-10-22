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Student suicides in South Korea rise 26% in three years

The annual number rose from 194 in 2022 to 214 in 2023, 221 in 2024 and 244 in 2025.

SEOUL – The number of elementary, middle and high school students who died by suicide in South Korea rose 25.8% between 2022 and 2025. Another 112 deaths were recorded in the first half of 2026.

Education Ministry data disclosed on Oct 22 by Representative Suh Bum-soo of the People Power Party showed that the annual number rose from 194 in 2022 to 214 in 2023, 221 in 2024 and 244 in 2025.

The total reached 985 for the period from 2022 to June 2026. The 2026 deaths included 146 high school students, 92 middle school students and six elementary school students.

Suh highlighted shortcomings in identifying contributing factors. In 300 cases during the period, causes were classified as unknown.

The classifications are based on teachers’ assessments as informed by school reports. Those reports draw on information from staff, classmates and, with their consent, bereaved families.

Counselling resources also remain limited, Suh said. As of April 2025, specialist counselling teachers were assigned to 42.5% of 12,167 schools. The figure rose to 49.6% when itinerant school counsellors were included.

Suh said the ministry could not say whether the schools where the deaths occurred had counselling teachers because its reporting forms did not collect that information.

Calling the omission a “dereliction of duty,” Suh urged stronger scientific analysis, more counselling personnel and better systems to identify and support students at risk. THE KOREA HERALD/ASIA NEWS NETWORK