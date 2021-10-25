Strong earthquake strikes north-east Taiwan

TAIPEI • A strong earthquake struck north-eastern Taiwan yesterday, with residents reporting violent shaking in the capital Taipei, but there were no immediate reports of widespread damage.

Taiwan's central weather bureau said the quake was of magnitude 6.5, the biggest on the island this year, while the United States Geological Survey gave a lower figure of 6.2.

The quake hit north-eastern Yilan county at 1.11pm local time at a depth of 67km.

A reporter who lives in Yilan said the shaking seemed to last about 30 seconds.

"The walls of the house were shaking, both sideways and up and down, it felt quite strong," he said, but added that there was no damage in his neighbourhood.

The main quake was followed by a 5.4-magnitude aftershock. Taipei's MRT metro system shut down as a precaution for a little under an hour before services resumed.

Mr Tom Parker, a British illustrator who lives in Taipei, said he was on the subway when the quake hit.

"First time I've felt a quake on the MRT. Like a tame roller coaster," he tweeted, adding that he and other commuters were told to shelter in place in the station.

Many others reported the tremor on social media.

"I was scared to death, I screamed in my room," wrote Facebook user Yu Ting. "This earthquake is really big; glass has shattered in my living room."

Some grocery stores reported that food and other goods were thrown from shelves by the shaking. The authorities said they did not expect widespread damage.

"The public doesn't have to be too worried," said Mr Chen Kuo-chang, head of the central weather bureau's seismological centre.

"The quake is deep and its intensity is not as big... It could have caused unpredictable damage if it were a shallow one."

Taiwan's emergency operations centre reported one injury - a woman hit by falling rocks. Her friends were carrying her down a mountain in eastern Hualien county.

Taiwan is regularly hit by earthquakes as the island lies near the junction of two tectonic plates. Some earthquakes of this magnitude can prove deadly, although much depends on where the quake strikes and at what depth.

Hualien, a scenic tourist hot spot, was struck by a 6.4-magnitude earthquake in 2018 that killed 17 people and injured nearly 300.

In September 1999, a 7.6-magnitude quake killed around 2,400 people in the deadliest natural disaster in the island's history.

A 6.2-magnitude earthquake struck last December in Yilan with no major damage or injuries reported.

