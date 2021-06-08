Stringent anti-virus measures as millions of students in China sit college entrance exam

BEIJING • China's annual college entrance examination, better known as the gaokao, kicked off yesterday morning with a record 10.78 million candidates signing up for, perhaps, the world's most gruelling test.

This is also the biggest-ever collectively organised event since the coronavirus outbreak started, with millions of students gathered at around 7,000 venues across the country. Last year, the exam was delayed by one month in most parts of the country.

Local governments at various levels have customised epidemic control measures to ensure the safety of students and the smooth progress of the exam, which is still deemed a fate-changing opportunity in the country for many.

In the southern city of Guangzhou, where new cluster infections emerged recently, the exam is being conducted under strict anti-coronavirus measures.

More than 50,000 candidates and some 7,000 people related to the exam in Guangzhou had completed two rounds of nucleic acid testing as at Sunday, and all relevant staff members have been vaccinated.

In the Golog Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, which was hit by a 7.4 magnitude earthquake late last month, a total of 891 candidates were to take the exam in tents as aftershocks are still active in the region.

Each tent measuring approximately 60 sq m in size can house 30 students, according to the prefecture's education bureau.

In the capital Beijing, a total of 51,738 students have signed up for the gaokao this year. They will take the exam in 1,566 halls across 90 venues.

Beijing has made it mandatory for all front-line exam staff to be vaccinated, and a negative nucleic acid test within a week should be provided.

7,000 Number of venues for the gaokao across China.

Temperature screening, disinfection and ventilation will be strictly implemented during the exam.

XINHUA