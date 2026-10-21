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Stranded shark Bukang-i returns to sea after a month

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An attempt to guide the stranded shark nicknamed Bukang-i back to the sea in South Korea’s port city of Busan on Oct 21.

An attempt to guide the stranded shark nicknamed Bukang-i back to the sea in South Korea’s port city of Busan on Oct 21.

PHOTO: AFP

  • A female dusky shark nicknamed Bukang-i was guided from an artificial canal in Busan back into the sea on 21 October after more than a month stranded.
  • The authorities needed a third attempt, after two failed tries, and the rescue took about eight hours to finish at around 6pm.
  • Bukang-i drew over 1.6 million visitors, but health fears rose as the canal water cooled and handlers said she had not been seen eating for a month.

AI generated

SEOUL – A stranded shark nicknamed Bukang-i made her way out of an artificial waterway in South Korea’s port city of Busan and into the open sea on Oct 21.

The female dusky shark, about 3.5m long, was guided out to sea more than a month after being found stranded in the artificial canal at North Port Waterfront Park in Busan on Sept 18.

The authorities launched the third attempt to lead her out of the canal on the morning of Oct 21. The operation ended in success about eight hours later at around 6pm.

The two previous attempts, one in late September and another earlier in October, had failed.

The shark’s nickname combines the Korean name for the North Port of Busan, “Bukhang”, and the suffix “-i”.

Bukang-i’s presence drew over 1.6 million visitors to the waterfront park, but concerns about her health grew as the water inside the canal got colder and based on observations by her handlers that they had not seen her eat for the entire month. THE KOREA HERALD/ASIA NEWS NETWORK

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.