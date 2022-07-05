Stop spreading Russian lies, US ambassador urges China

BEIJING • The US ambassador to China yesterday called on the Foreign Ministry in Beijing to stop spreading Russia's "lies", in an unusually direct and public rebuke by the top American diplomat in the country.

Ambassador Nicholas Burns made the "request" in response to a question at a government-backed forum about what China could do to resolve the crisis over Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Mr Burns reiterated President Joe Biden's call for Beijing to avoid helping Moscow carry out the war, before pivoting to a simmering point of contention between the world's two largest economies.

"I would hope that Chinese foreign ministry spokespersons would stop accusing Nato of starting this war. That's Russian propaganda," Mr Burns said at the World Peace Forum organised by Tsinghua University.

"I hope Foreign Ministry spokespersons would also stop telling lies about American bioweapons labs, which do not exist in Ukraine. These all came from Russia. Unfortunately, this has been picked up by the Chinese," Mr Burns added.

While China has said it does not support the war and urged talks to end the fighting, top officials and state media have repeatedly blamed the US for provoking Russia by allowing the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation's expansion.

Diplomats including Foreign Ministry spokesmen Hua Chunying and Zhao Lijian have also used official platforms to amplify Russian-backed conspiracy theories that the US was producing biological weapons in Ukraine. The US denies the claims and has previously accused China of spreading disinformation, and Mr Burns' call came at a gathering likely to get the Foreign Ministry's attention.

"It is the US official that has been spreading disinformation, not China," Mr Zhao told a regular news briefing yesterday in Beijing.

BLOOMBERG