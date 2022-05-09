'Stop asking why': Curbs a given as Chinese cities abide by testing rules

BEIJING • Millions of Beijing residents queued up for another round of Covid-19 tests yesterday, in what is becoming a daily routine as the Chinese capital races to contain a small but stubborn outbreak - and avoid a Shanghai-type prolonged lockdown.

Shanghai, which conducted 63 million polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests and 126 million rapid antigen tests last week on its 25 million people, will continue daily screenings in the coming days, city officials said.

Regular testing is set to become a feature of daily life in many cities as the authorities hope that can help detect and isolate infections early enough to avoid mass closures and movement curbs.

Strict Covid-19 restrictions in Beijing, Shanghai and dozens of other major cities across China are taking a psychological toll on its people, weighing on the world's second-largest economy and disrupting global supply chains and international trade.

Beijing has closed gyms and entertainment venues, banned dine-in services at restaurants and shut scores of bus routes and almost 15 per cent of its sprawling subway system. Even the businesses that remained open were suffering.

Usual clients have stopped dropping by, not wanting to risk activity that could classify them as close contacts of Covid-19 patients, forcing them into quarantine.

"They're afraid of getting abnormalities in their health apps," said a barber who asked to be identified only by his surname Song, referring to the mobile monitoring software all residents must use.

"North of us are malls and offices that have been sealed, and their apps might mark them as close contacts if they go there," he said.

Mr Song said his salon will stay open as long as possible, but he was unsure for how long. "This outbreak has truly unsettled everyone."

Premier Li Keqiang in a teleconference with other top officials pledged on Saturday to support "as many employers as possible", especially among small and midsize firms, to keep people in their jobs, state agency Xinhua reported.

China's jobless rate stood at 5.8 per cent in March, the highest since May 2020, while that in 31 major cities hit a record 6 per cent.

Shanghai, facing China's biggest ever outbreak, is tightening its already strict Covid-19 lockdown in a fresh push to eliminate infections outside quarantined areas of the city by late this month, people familiar with the matter said.

Restrictions will likely vary across the city's 16 districts as some have already hit the target, but the people said that movement curbs will generally remain until the end of this month due to fears of a rebound, despite recently falling case numbers.

Accounts from residents in several districts as well as social media posts showed the city's government accelerating and expanding an effort to transfer the close contacts of positive cases to central quarantines centres.

Several residents said they were being required to move to such facilities, despite testing negative, after cases were found in their buildings, stoking frustrations.

A video shared thousands of times on social media showed hazmat-suited police arguing with residents who were told they had to move into quarantine after a neighbour tested positive.

"This is so that we can thoroughly remove any positive cases," one officer says. "Stop asking me why, there is no why. We have to adhere to national guidelines and the epidemic control policy."

Beijing was desperate to avoid such drama, relentlessly working to track and isolate infections.

Yesterday, residents lined up for another round of tests in the Chaoyang, Fangshan and Fengtai districts and small parts of others.

In a large Chaoyang compound, two people moved around with loud speakers blaring a repeated message reminding residents to get tested. Many residents, even if not subject to the mass tests, still must show a recent negative result to get to work or enter various venues.

Beijing's daily Covid-19 cases are in the dozens, much lower than Shanghai's at this point in its outbreak, when infections were in the triple digits and rising.

Meanwhile, Shanghai's cases fell for a ninth day, yesterday's data showed, but remained in the thousands.

