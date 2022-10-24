Stocks in Hong Kong and mainland China slip after Communist Party’s major leadership reshuffle

BEIJING – Stock indices in mainland China and Hong Kong closed lower on Monday following the ruling Communist Party of China’s reveal of its latest line-up of elite leaders on Sunday.
The seven-man slate in the Politburo Standing Committee led by President Xi Jinping did not include individuals perceived as a market reformist or more liberal on the Covid-19 stance.
Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index slumped 6.36 per cent to 15,180.69 – the lowest level since the global financial crisis in 2009 – while the Shanghai Composite Index fell 2.02 per cent to 2,977.56 on the first day of trading after the twice-a-decade Party Congress ended last weekend.
The ChiNext Index, which tracks mainly high-tech firms, lost 2.43 per cent to close at 2,336.84 points on Monday.
Independent analyst Kelvin Wong in Singapore said: “The key leadership of China’s Politburo Standing Committee now consists of President Xi’s allies and is totally void of reformist personnel, which implies that policymaking will be centred around... common prosperity and security.”
The concept of common prosperity, which aims to widen China’s middle class and narrow the country’s widening inequality gap, is “considered anti-capitalist, and security implies that China is likely to take on a more hardened stance with the United States”, Mr Wong added.
“All in all, the implications do not favour a conducive investment environment,” he said.
Investors may be worried about the lack of checks and balances, and the risk of potential policy mistakes evolving into major shocks to the economy, a Bank of America report on Monday said.
Now with power more concentrated at the top, policy decisions hinge even more on President Xi’s views, the report added.
President Xi, who has secured on Sunday a rare third term of rule over the country, has publicly praised China’s strict zero-Covid-19 policies, replete with flash lockdowns, mass testing and tight border controls.
Economists and business groups, however, have said such measures are too severe on companies and drag down consumption demand.
Poor retail sentiment and the free-falling property market have continued to stifle growth, the latest economic data, released by Beijing on Monday morning after an unusual week-long delay, showed.
Consumption slowed sharply in September, growing only 2.5 per cent, compared with 5.4 per cent in August, while property investment plunged by 12 per cent year-on-year in September.
Still, good growth in manufacturing and infrastructure investment propped up China’s economy, which grew 3.9 per cent in the three months to September from a year ago.
China’s economy grew 0.4 per cent in the second quarter compared to the same period a year before, after a 4.8 per cent increase in the first quarter.
While unemployment increased to 5.5 per cent in September (up 0.2 percentage points from August), the jobless rate among those aged 16 to 24 fell to 17.9 per cent (down from 18.7 per cent from August).
The latest figures had surpassed expectations of economists, who in a Bloomberg poll forecast third-quarter growth at 3.3 per cent, while a Reuters poll put it at 3.4 per cent.
China had also managed to escape a second quarter-on-quarter decline, which would have meant that the country was in a technical recession. In the previous quarter, the decline was 2.7 per cent.
Had weak economic conditions persisted without being properly managed by policymakers, a deeper and broader downturn could follow.
Dr Larry Hu, chief China economist at financial services firm Macquarie Group in Hong Kong, said: “Consumption and property continue as the major headwinds, while the government-led infrastructure spending is the main driver.”
He attributed September’s drop in consumption to the extremely restrictive Covid-19 measures ahead of the 20th Party Congress.
Infrastructure investment, which is primarily government investment, grew 16 per cent year-on-year in September, while industrial production grew 6.3 per cent in the same period.
China’s economy is likely to miss its stated growth target of 5.5 per cent this year, as growth in the first nine months has only reached 3 per cent – which is around what economists are expecting full-year growth to be. Economists expect fourth-quarter growth to be at 4 per cent max.