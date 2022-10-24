Stocks in HK, China slip after Communist Party’s major leadership reshuffle

BEIJING – Stock indices in China and Hong Kong closed lower on Monday following the ruling Communist Party of China’s reveal of its latest line-up of elite leaders on Sunday.

The seven-man slate in the Politburo Standing Committee led by President Xi Jinping did not include individuals perceived as a market reformist or more liberal on the Covid-19 stance.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index slumped 6.36 per cent to 15,180.69 – the lowest level since the global financial crisis in 2009 – while the Shanghai Composite Index fell 2.02 per cent to 2,977.56 on the first day of trading after the twice-a-decade party congress ended last weekend.

The ChiNext Index, which tracks mainly high-tech firms, lost 2.43 per cent to close at 2,336.84 points on Monday.

Independent analyst Kelvin Wong in Singapore said: “The key leadership of China’s Politburo Standing Committee now consists of President Xi’s allies and is totally void of reformist personnel, which implies that policymaking will be centred around... common prosperity and security.”

The concept of common prosperity, which aims to widen China’s middle-class and narrow the country’s widening inequality gap, is “considered anti-capitalist, and security implies that China is likely to take on a more hardened stance with the United States”, Mr Wong added.

“All in all, the implications do not favour a conducive investment environment,” he said.

Investors may be worried about the lack of checks and balances, and the risk of potential policy mistakes evolving into major shocks to the economy, a Bank of America report on Monday said.

Now with power more concentrated at the top, policy decisions hinge even more on Mr Xi’s views, the report added.

Mr Xi, who secured on Sunday a rare third term of rule over the country, has publicly praised China’s strict zero-Covid-19 policies, replete with flash lockdowns, mass testing and tight border controls.

Economists and business groups, however, have said such measures are too severe on companies and drag down consumption demand.

Poor retail sentiment and the free-falling property market have continued to stifle growth, the latest economic data released by Beijing on Monday morning after an unusual week-long delay showed.

Consumption slowed sharply in September, growing only 2.5 per cent, compared with 5.4 per cent in August, while property investment plunged by 12 per cent year on year in September.

Still, good growth in manufacturing and infrastructure investment propped up China’s economy, which grew 3.9 per cent in the three months to September from a year ago.

China’s economy grew 0.4 per cent in the second quarter compared with the same period a year before, after a 4.8 per cent increase in the first quarter.