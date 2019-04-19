Stinky poop gets colourful makeover at Japan museum

A museum in Japan says it is trying to de-stigmatise faeces with what it calls the world's first exhibition of cute and colourful poop.

The roughly 1,000 visitors who come each day to the Unko (poop in Japanese) Museum in Yokohama, south of Tokyo, are encouraged to share pictures of exhibits on social media and to shout "unko" into a microphone.

"Generally, poop has a negative impression as dirty and stinky," said Ms Ayami Tashiro, spokesman for Akatsuki, the company which organised the show.

"We thought we can offer entertainment that no one has experienced before."

Visitors can buy poop-shaped trinkets with a wall for them to draw their own poop.

No real poop was used to create the pop art exhibit, the organiser said.

The four-month show runs till July. Admission tickets for adults cost 1,600 yen (S$19). Children, who are also encouraged to visit, pay 900 yen.