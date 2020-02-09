Staying safe on the ice amid virus outbreak

Children fishing for trout while a mother and her child ride a sled - all with face masks on - at the Hwacheon Sancheoneo Ice Festival in the mountain town of Hwacheon, north-east of Seoul, close to the border between South Korea and North Korea. Visitors can fish through holes made in the surface of a frozen river and take part in bare-hand fishing, sledding, ice soccer and other activities. The annual event usually spans almost the whole month of January. But this year, it began later and will run until the middle of this month. Organisers say more than a million visitors attend the festival each year, but the numbers have fallen this year because of the coronavirus outbreak from China.