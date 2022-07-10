EXPATS' DILEMMA IN CHINA

Stay or go?

Coronavirus-induced lockdowns and other drastic public health measures in major Chinese cities aimed at eliminating infections have pushed foreigners to reconsider living in China.

and
Updated
Published
6 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

More than three months after Shanghai was put under lockdown to tamp down an outbreak of the Covid-19 Omicron variant that had raged through the city of 26 million, its foreign residents, including Singaporeans, have packed their bags and moved out or are looking for a way out.

In a flash survey just released by the Singapore Chamber of Commerce in China, a quarter of the 105 respondents said they will either move their families out of China or will leave the country completely. A third of the respondents were undecided.

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Sunday Times on July 10, 2022, with the headline Stay or go?. Subscribe

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top