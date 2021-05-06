State of emergency may be extended in big urban areas

Japan

TOKYO • Japan is considering extending a coronavirus-spurred state of emergency in the capital, Tokyo, and other major urban areas, a move that could cast doubt on the planned Summer Olympics.

Officials are leaning towards an extension of the measures in Tokyo, Osaka, Kyoto and Hyogo prefectures beyond May 11 as the country battles a surge in Covid-19 cases, three sources said.

Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga told reporters after meeting Cabinet ministers and advisers yesterday that he wants to make a decision this week. The government may make an official decision as early as tomorrow, one of the sources said.

Extending the measures would likely fan concerns about whether the Tokyo Olympics, scheduled to begin on July 23, can be held as planned.

One proposal that has emerged is an extension until the end of the month, according to two of the sources. All three people requested anonymity as they are not authorised to speak to the media.

The governor of Osaka Prefecture said an extension of three weeks to a month may be necessary, according to domestic media.

Calls to Mr Suga's office were not answered.

International Olympic Committee president Thomas Bach is expected to visit Japan, but an extension of the state of emergency could prompt renewed calls from the public to cancel the Games.

Under the state of emergency in Tokyo and other urban areas, the government requires restaurants, bars and karaoke parlours serving alcohol to close. Large department stores and cinemas were also shuttered, while spectators were banned from big sporting events.

It is uncertain if the government will loosen any of the operating restrictions on the services sector, the Yomiuri newspaper said.

REUTERS