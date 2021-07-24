Calling herself a traveller, journalist and lie debunker on Twitter, Chinese social media personality Li Jingjing has made it her mission to aggressively push back against misconceptions about her country, especially those on the western region of Xinjiang.

"What inspired American politicians and CIA-funded puppets to come up with the lie 'forced labour picking cottons in #Xinjiang'?" she asked in one Twitter post on March 25, referring to the Central Intelligence Agency.

"The answer is: its own maleficent history of slavery."

Seemingly independent, her social media pages on Facebook and YouTube feature interviews with people whom she claims are ordinary Chinese.

Yet she is one of several state media employees being groomed as influencers, putting out English content to counter the perceived negative Western narrative on China.

As the official Chinese media apparatus faces resistance overseas, its propaganda network is increasingly turning to social media platforms like Facebook, YouTube and Twitter where there is slightly less regulatory scrutiny than on television.

In the United States and Britain, the authorities have limited state broadcaster China Global Television Network's (CGTN) reach, including designating its journalists as state operatives after investigations showed the network was taking its cues directly from the Communist Party of China (CPC).

CGTN is the international arm of state broadcaster China Central Television (CCTV).

In February, British media regulator Ofcom revoked CGTN's broadcasting licence, a decision likely to have been influenced by its broadcast of forced confessions.

Even on social media platforms, Chinese state media and state-linked accounts have been labelled as government-affiliated.

To counter this, state-linked influencers portray themselves as independent social media personalities while aggressively pushing Beijing's side of the story. While repeatedly saying they present the unvarnished truth, they appear less upfront about their backers and motivations.

On July 3, Mr Shen Haixiong, head of the China Media Group which includes CCTV and CGTN, said in a speech that it is imperative to "tell China's story well" and to show a comprehensive China internationally.

A key building block in this was to create an "influencer studio" in multiple languages, said Mr Shen, who is also a deputy minister at the Central Propaganda Department.

Interviews with current and former CGTN staff, however, show that such an influencer studio has been operational since late last year, with staff who specialise in putting out pro-China content on foreign social media platforms.

At least three local personalities are part of the department set up within CGTN, checks and interviews show. Ms Li, Ms Jessica Zang and Ms Rachel Zhou, who goes by the moniker "Miss Wow", are all CGTN employees who had appeared in CGTN videos.

The women have a small crew who produce sleek videos that are hosted on their own YouTube and Facebook pages, and often cross-shared on Twitter and Instagram.

Each also has a specific niche: Ms Li promotes herself as debunking misinformation; Ms Zang is a travel blogger showing the "real face of China"; while Ms Zhou promotes Chinese science and technology.

Their accounts feature videos of them travelling across China and meeting "real Chinese people", with CGTN branding absent from the videos.

Their content is never cross-shared on CGTN pages, an apparent bid to get round transparency policies on social media platforms.

Yet earlier this year, at the height of a diplomatic row between Beijing and Western governments over rights abuses in Xinjiang, the women posted several videos showing regular life in the region, each using similar language.

"Instead of #forced labour or camps, I saw people in Xinjiang living happily," Ms Zang wrote on Facebook about a video of her exploring a traditional Kazakh yurt on March 25.

Ms Li wrote on the same day in a post showing pictures of machines harvesting cotton in Xinjiang: "Cotton industry in Xinjiang has long been mechanised... 95 per cent of cottons in northern Xinjiang were picked by machines last year."

Ms Zhou wrote in a post last month featuring an interview with a cotton farmer who made 500,000 yuan (S$105,000) a year: "So instead of being forced labour, (you've) got a much better chance to become a millionaire if you plant cottons in Xinjiang," she said.

On July 1, during the centenary celebrations of the CPC, all three women published posts about the parade at Tiananmen Square, with Ms Li showing a behind-the-scenes video of her at work. The security pass around her neck clearly shows the words "domestic media".

Their accounts on Facebook have been labelled "China state-controlled media", but not on Twitter and YouTube.

Both Facebook and Twitter declined to comment about individual accounts.

"We want people to better understand the news they see on Facebook and Instagram, and who is behind it," a spokesman for Facebook said, directing The Straits Times to the platform's transparency policy. It states that Facebook works with several non-profit organisations globally to identify editorial control behind various news outlets.

"We've labelled these pages as state-controlled media, and will continue to apply labels across additional pages on a rolling basis as part of our transparency efforts."

With most of the three women's followers appearing to be either paid followers or bots, the extent of their influence appears to be limited for now.

According to audience data compiled by ST, their public Facebook accounts were created in June, July and August last year, and their accounts showed a spike in activity beginning in November last year.

They now have between 1.3 million and 2.6 million followers each.

Ms Li gained at least two million followers from December to May. Of these, over 600,000 followers were added between last November and December.

Ms Zang gained nearly 1.3 million followers in the same six-month period, of whom over 400,000 were added between November and December last year.

Ms Zhou, too, has just over 1.3 million followers, of whom 390,000 were added during the same two-month period.

After the spike, follower activity dipped sharply in the next two months for all three. Ms Li's account had another surge between February and March, which has since tapered off. But the other two accounts have had consistently declining growth.

An inconsistent follow rate and discrepancy between the number of followers and post-engagement are often indicative of the use of paid followers and even bots.

A review of 100 random accounts following the women turned up pages that have little activity of their own and use generic or computer-generated profile pictures.

This discrepancy in follower to engagement ratio is most apparent on Ms Zhou's Facebook page. For instance, a July 12 post sharing video footage from the Chinese taikonauts garnered only 104 likes despite a following of over a million for her page.

CGTN employees who spoke to ST anonymously said staff who manage social media accounts often have little idea about how the Western platforms work.

"There is a 'promotional budget' for every programme and account so, very often, the social media person will use it during key periods so they have key metrics like massive numbers of likes or new follows that they can use in a report," said a former foreign editor who used to oversee social media for his team.

"When told that's neither sustainable nor organic, they don't take your advice. It's not like the higher-ups can check on that anyway because many of them don't even have VPNs (virtual private networks) to get on Facebook or Twitter to see what this is all about," he said.

All of these social media platforms are banned in China and are inaccessible without a VPN. The use of a VPN is also technically illegal in the country.

But this has not been an obstacle for the influencer department, which could be seen having meetings at the open area of CGTN's digital section.

"(The women) were previously fronting videos for puff pieces like travel or culture, but there was definitely a shift towards the end of last year after we started noticing these meetings," said a foreign editor on the international desk, who declined to be named because of sensitivities surrounding the matter. "We knew what was going on because the foreign copy editors had to go through their scripts."

The editor said most of the scripts she edited had to do with promoting science and technology, but there were also several "mildly political" pieces.

CGTN has also experimented with an American-style satire news programme, like the popular The Daily Show with Trevor Noah, with two test episodes filmed using foreign staff at a studio in the outskirts of Beijing because special approval is needed for foreigners to enter CCTV's downtown studios.

A third and more slickly produced episode hosted by local employee Sean Chao was also filmed during the same session.

The scripts were edited by foreign copy editors hired by the media group. The editors described the scripts as being in poor taste, with references to Nazis and concentration camps and racial slurs.

Any link to CGTN was erased, with the programme branded on YouTube as The Yesterday Show. The three episodes have a total view count of 280 as at Thursday.

Ms Li, Ms Zang, Ms Zhou and CGTN did not respond when contacted by ST.

The phenomenon of promoting individuals as journalists to further a narrative is not new, said Ms Gabrielle Lim, a researcher with the Technology and Social Change Project at Harvard Kennedy School's Shorenstein Centre who researches media manipulation, censorship, surveillance and civil society.

She pointed to Endless Mayfly, a disinformation campaign between 2018 and 2019 by an Iranian-aligned network to spread false and divisive information.

"The provenance of information is important because it can be used to mislead viewers," she told ST. "But of course there are gaps governing this, especially on social media where the enforcement can be uneven (between the platforms)."

Yet it is difficult to measure the impact of such content because of limitations in research methods, Ms Lim added.

She also cautioned against seeing all information as a threat.

"While concerns over China's growing influence are valid and worthy of interrogation, inflating such threats can potentially lead to disproportionate measures that unduly target content, individuals and entities of Chinese origin," Ms Lim wrote in a recent article she co-authored for the Just Security platform with Citizen Lab senior researcher Lotus Ruan.

A 2019 report by US-based think tank Rand Corporation said that while pro-China social media accounts currently support Beijing's broader propaganda efforts, they can easily be used for more malign purposes in future, especially during a conflict.

"China's uses of social media for hostile social manipulation are substantial and appear poised to grow both more extensive and more sophisticated in the years ahead," the report said.

"Meeting this challenge will require an understanding of the organisational actors, goals, messages and actions by which China seeks to exercise influence via social media."