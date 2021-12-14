Starbucks shuts 2 China outlets after claims of food safety violation

BEIJING • US coffee chain Starbucks said yesterday it had shut two outlets in China and was conducting an investigation after a state-backed newspaper reported that they used expired ingredients to make drinks, violating food safety rules.

The Beijing News newspaper, in what it described as an undercover investigation, said the incidents occurred at two stores in the eastern Chinese city of Wuxi.

"We take what was reported by local media very seriously, and have immediately closed the two stores in question to conduct a thorough investigation," a Starbucks spokesman said.

"Since entering the Chinese mainland market 22 years ago, we have been committed to implementing strict food safety standards and adopt a zero-tolerance policy towards food safety issues. We welcome the continued supervision from members of the media and the public."

The company did not comment on the specifics of the report. The newspaper later said the Wuxi authorities were probing the stores.

Chinese consumers and the country's media have become more aggressive about protecting customer rights and monitoring the behaviour of big brands, especially from overseas.

China is the largest market for Starbucks outside the United States, with 5,360 stores as at Oct 3, the firm's latest earnings report showed.

The Beijing News report said one of the Starbucks stores used expired matcha liquid to make lattes, while another had put up for sale pastries that were meant to be thrown away.

The incident became a trending topic on China's Twitter-like Weibo social media site after the report was published, with more than 50 million views as at yesterday afternoon.

REUTERS