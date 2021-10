Undergraduate Landy Tian was on Douyin, China's version of TikTok, earlier this month when footage of people dressed in green tracksuits trying to sketch out shapes on caramelised sugar caught her eye.

"I was curious about what they were doing, so I clicked on the video. I later realised that it was a scene from Squid Game," said the 20-year-old business student, referring to Netflix's latest hit.