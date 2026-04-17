Spring feels like summer: South Korea to see warm weekend weather of up to 29 deg C

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South Korea's weather agency said the unusually warm weather is due to warm easterly winds flowing from northern to southern areas.

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SEOUL – South Korea is expected to feel more like early summer than mid-spring this weekend, with daytime temperatures climbing to 29 deg C in Seoul and other inland regions.

According to the Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA), daytime highs are forecast to reach up to 28 deg C on April 18 , rising even higher to 29 deg C on Sunday, well into T-shirt weather.

Clear skies are expected in Seoul, while Jeju Island and southern regions are likely to see rain starting April 17 .

Despite the warm afternoons, mornings and evenings will still feel cool. The weather agency warns of large temperature swings, with daily gaps of around 15 deg C in inland regions and up to around 20 deg C in inland central areas.

The KMA explains that the unseasonably warm weather is driven by a pressure pattern where high pressure sits over northern areas and low pressure lingers to the south. This setup allows relatively warm easterly winds to flow in, pushing temperatures higher, particularly west of the Taebaek Mountains.

Inland central regions, including Greater Seoul, have seen especially sharp increases in daytime temperatures due to strong sunshine under clear skies.

Air descending from the mountains becomes warmer and drier, further amplifying heat in inland areas. In contrast, southern regions and Jeju Island have experienced relatively limited temperature rises at times due to cloud cover associated with low pressure.

Summer-like temperatures are expected to ease slightly next week. From April 20 to the following weekend, morning temperatures are forecast at 7 to 14 deg C, with daytime highs of 17 to 26 deg C.

The KMA said that while temperatures next week will generally be lower than this week, they will remain around or slightly above seasonal averages. THE KOREA HERALD/ASIA NEWS NETWORK