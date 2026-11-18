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The game has been circulating on social media ahead of the test on Nov 19.

SEOUL – You have 150 seconds to spot 14 hidden cheating devices. Accuse the wrong student once, and the game is over.

That is the challenge in an online game that casts players as proctors for the Suneung, South Korea’s national college entrance exam.

The game has been circulating on social media ahead of the test on Nov 19 , as teachers question how reliably proctors can spot miniature cameras and smart glasses in real exam rooms.

The Korea Herald tried the game and found that identifying all 14 devices within the time limit was harder than it looked.

In the game, smart glasses look nearly identical to regular glasses, while miniature cameras are concealed inside everyday objects such as erasers and pens. Some of the devices can only be distinguished by tiny blinking lights.

For the game’s developer, the motivation was frustration and anger over AI-assisted cheating.

“After hearing frustrating and infuriating news about cheating on the tax accountant exam and the government’s Suneung measures, I wanted to create something related to the issue,” the developer, who runs an Instagram account under the alias Kim Gam-do, told The Korea Herald.

“I was discussing it with people I know, and someone suggested making a game where players could cut up AI-powered glasses,” the developer said.

“Having gone through an intense period of exam preparation myself, I shared the anger over the current situation, and that motivated me to create the game.”

The developer said they hoped the game would provide an outlet for people frustrated by cheating involving AI.

“I also use AI to operate my social media channel and website, but I hope the misuse of AI for cheating can be eradicated,” the developer said.

The game comes amid renewed concerns about exam cheating after a scandal involving the top scorer on this year’s national tax accountant exam.

Han Won-seok, 34, admitted on Nov 15 to having used a miniature camera to photograph exam questions, send the images to generative AI and view the answers on a small monitor.

Ahead of the Suneung on Nov 19, the government announced on Nov 17 that it would deploy 8,400 additional proctors to testing centres nationwide and tighten inspections of students’ glasses, clothing and belongings.

Proctors will be required to check students’ glasses for potential smart features and inspect clothing for concealed cameras, including those disguised as buttons.

However, teachers’ organisations have questioned whether the additional personnel would have enough time to learn how to identify sophisticated cheating devices.

The Korean Federation of Teachers’ Associations criticised the government’s heavy reliance on visual inspections, warning that teachers could face complaints over intrusive searches or be held responsible for failing to detect cheating. THE KOREA HERALD/ASIA NEWS NETWORK