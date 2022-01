A Singaporean who was one of German auto giant Volkswagen's top executives in China is leading the charge into the booming electric vehicle (EV) space in the world's biggest auto market and giving Tesla a run for its money.

Mr Soh Wei Ming, 55, is building a premium "elegant AI (artificial intelligence) electric vehicle", as he described it, that will ride the wave of this rapidly growing industry, which China now leads in both sales and technology.