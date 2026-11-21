Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

S’pore welcomes genuine investments from China that bring real benefits to the economy

Prime Minister Lawrence Wong (left) meeting Chinese Premier Li Qiang (right) at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing on Nov 21.

– Chinese companies investing in Singapore are bringing real benefits to its economy, but the Government is concerned about firms abusing the Republic’s trusted position to circumvent US export controls, Prime Minister Lawrence Wong said on Nov 21.

Singapore welcomes genuine investments from China, he said, even as concerns grow over “Singapore-washing”, where companies use the Republic to mask their links or route business through the country.

“The companies are in Singapore. They are deploying technologies. They are adding value to our economy. They are employing Singaporeans, so it is a tremendous plus for Singapore,” he said.

But the abuse of Singapore’s trusted position to circumvent US export restrictions is a “real concern”, particularly in the semiconductor sector, he added.

The issue has come into focus following the Nvidia-Megaspeed controversy, involving Singapore-incorporated cloud computing firm Megaspeed International, which is under investigation by the US authorities over suspected violations of chip export controls.

Singapore police and Customs have been investigating Megaspeed since February 2025.

Its former chief executive, Alice Huang, who reportedly had an affair with former Nvidia chief executive Jensen Huang, was barred from re-entering Singapore after misleading police about her role in the company.

Separately, concerns also surfaced over Chinese-founded AI start-up Manus, which moved its headquarters to Singapore in 2025 before being acquired by Facebook’s parent company, Meta, in a US$2 billion (S$2.6 billion) deal. Beijing blocked the acquisition in April 2026.

Speaking to Singapore reporters in Beijing as he wrapped up a four-day working visit to China, PM Wong explained the difficulties in monitoring Nvidia chips sold through Singapore but destined for other countries.

He said Washington understood that Singapore can monitor chips deployed locally and facilitate checks by the US authorities.

The problem is chips recorded as sales in Singapore but re-exported elsewhere.

Such trade far exceeds the volume of chips used locally, and some chips never even physically enter Singapore.

“We have no control, no visibility over how these chips are used in their destination countries,” he said.

Nevertheless, Singapore is discussing ways to help Washington address its concerns, including sharing information to facilitate US enforcement.

“We can’t enforce on their behalf, especially not in these other countries. But we can be helpful,” he said.

PM Wong said Singapore’s priority is to secure advanced chips for its legitimate needs.

“Given our strong, enduring relationship with the US, I believe we will be able to do so,” he said.