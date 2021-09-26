S'pore welcomes any eligible economy's interest in joining CPTPP

Singapore's Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI) said yesterday that the country welcomes the interest in joining the trans-Pacific trade pact by any economy willing and able to meet the pact's high standards, following news that China and Taiwan are applying to become members.

The MTI said the 11 members of the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) will decide by consensus after discussing the matters on accession.

"The (CPTPP) is an open and inclusive agreement," said an MTI spokesman in a statement, in response to media queries.

"Singapore welcomes the interest of any economy that is willing and able to meet the high standards of the CPTPP, and to realise the vision of a free trade area of the Asia-Pacific and beyond.

"The CPTPP parties will discuss the matters on accession and decide by consensus."

The spokesman added: "Singapore will take on the role of commission chair from next year and will closely consult members on CPTPP-related issues, including accession matters, during our chairmanship."

The CPTPP consists of 11 member states: Australia, Brunei, Canada, Chile, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Peru, New Zealand, Singapore and Vietnam. The applications by China and Taiwan made them the second and third recent applicants after the United Kingdom.

China considers Taiwan a province awaiting reunification, by force if necessary.

The United States on Friday praised Taiwan's record as a candidate to join the CPTPP and criticised Beijing for stepping up jet incursions near the island.

Japan, the largest economy in the CPTPP, has welcomed Taiwan's bid to join.