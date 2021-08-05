S'pore to tap Olympic lessons in virus control: Chuan-Jin

The Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games are Japan's "gift to the world", both through the power of sports to uplift spirits and the lessons learnt about Covid-19 risk management, Singapore's Speaker of Parliament Tan Chuan-Jin said here yesterday.

The lessons are especially pertinent as Singapore seeks to open its borders to foreign visitors.

"Managing Covid-19 is all about risk management and what degree of risk you are prepared to bear," Mr Tan said, adding that the Singapore Government has been "preparing, war-gaming, trying out different things, looking at how people are doing it".

"When the conditions are right, we have the confidence to execute some of these steps," he added. "If you want to have zero risk, you have very extreme measures, but nothing happens, you can't move. But too lax, and then you run the risk of spread."

Mr Tan was speaking to Tokyo-based Singapore media at the end of a three-day official visit in his capacity as the Speaker of Parliament. This was bookended by his duties as president of the Singapore National Olympic Council. He arrived on July 22 and will remain until the end of the week.

He stressed the importance of Singapore opening up, but noted it was a difficult balancing act between lives and livelihoods.

"You can deal with it for a period but for a prolonged period it becomes challenging," he said.

In this regard, as and when Singapore is ready to host a global event, it can tap Japan's experience in hosting the Tokyo Games, which welcomed about 60,000 foreign athletes and officials.

Mr Tan said he has been impressed by how Japan has organised the event to maintain a bubble. Among the rules is a need to be tested daily. There has been a total of 322 cases, including one cluster, out of more than 500,000 tests conducted since July 1.

"We're certainly observing what they do here in Japan," he said.

Mr Tan's visit coincides with the 55th year of bilateral relations between Japan and Singapore. He met politicians including Lower House Speaker Tadamori Oshima and State Minister of Defence Yasuhide Nakayama, among others.

While the countries were unable to properly mark the milestone because of Covid-19, he said, he was hopeful that ties will grow from strength to strength.

One of the issues he discussed with his Japanese counterparts was vaccine certification recognition.

Japan has started issuing "vaccine passports", now for just 12 countries and territories.

Reciprocity is a major hurdle, domestic reports said, given that Japan is currently not offering the same quarantine exemptions as it has requested from other countries.

Singapore is likewise "not quite ready" to open up, Mr Tan said, adding that it was important to discuss this issue so that "once the conditions are suitable, we can run".

Ultimately, achieving widespread vaccination will be key to Singapore opening up sooner.

"It allows you to manage that risk, to be a bit more open and gives us the confidence to hold some of these events. But it doesn't mean that all the measures go away. There will still be some level of masking, safe distancing, hygiene measures - those things remain," he said.

"But with vaccination - you add this all up - I'm sure there's some way of calculating the level of risk. So we are tracking that closely, and there are good practices that we can learn here."