S'pore could be next in line for lifting of travel curbs

A day after confirming the launch of a travel bubble with the tiny Pacific nation of Palau, Taiwan's Health Minister said the next place on Taiwan's list for the creation of a travel bubble would likely be Singapore.

Last December, Singapore announced a unilateral lifting of restrictions for travellers entering the country from Taiwan, exempting them from the mandatory two-week quarantine and only requiring them to be subjected to a Covid-19 test upon arrival.

Yesterday, Taiwan's Health Minister Chen Shih-chung said discussions have begun between Taiwan and Singapore, as the latter has been hoping for Taiwan to reciprocate the lifting of restrictions.

Mr Chen also heads the Central Epidemic Command Centre, which coordinates all strategies related to the coronavirus pandemic.

Transportation Minister Lin Chia-lung said yesterday that while Japan, South Korea and Vietnam are all discussing possible travel bubbles with Taiwan, "Singapore is by far the most proactive".

However, Mr Lin declined to reveal more, saying that details are still under discussion.

Taiwan's travel bubble with diplomatic ally Palau will kick off on April 1, allowing two flights of 110 passengers each to fly to Palau. Travellers from both sides are required to be part of tour groups, and must visit each site and their hotels in a group.

"Taiwan has opted to open a travel bubble with Palau first because Palau has kept its record of zero confirmed Covid-19 cases, so this made policy decisions easier to make," said Mr Chen.

But he admitted that Palau had initially been concerned about the challenge of ensuring travellers do not bring the virus into its borders.

"Thankfully, Palau ultimately trusted that Taiwan's screenings are valid and made the travel bubble happen," said the Health Minister.