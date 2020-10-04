S'pore, China mark 30 years of bilateral ties

Singapore and China's leaders have exchanged congratulatory messages to mark the 30th anniversary of bilateral relations.

In his remarks to President Halimah Yacob yesterday, Chinese President Xi Jinping said the country is willing to work with Singapore to deepen practical cooperation. "The cooperation between the two countries goes beyond the bilateral scope and exerts an exemplary effect at the regional and international levels," Mr Xi said, according to the official Xinhua news agency.

As the world undergoes changes not seen in a century because of the coronavirus pandemic, China is willing to work with Singapore to further develop the Belt and Road Initiative, Mr Xi said.

"China is willing to work together with Singapore... to deepen pragmatic cooperation in various fields, jointly safeguard multilateralism and free trade, and promote greater development of bilateral relations for regional and global stability and prosperity," he added.

Noting that China is Singapore's largest trading partner, while the Republic has been China's largest foreign investor since 2013, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, in his message, said he looks forward to strengthening ties and bringing the partnership to greater heights.

And in her message, President Halimah said that even amid the pandemic, both countries have continued to maintain frequent exchanges at all levels while extending assistance in times of need.

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang, in his letter to PM Lee, said: "China is willing to work with Singapore to... keep pace with the times, pioneer and innovate, deepen the alignment of development strategies, and help the two countries and the region overcome challenges and usher in better future development prospects."

On Oct 3, 1990, the two countries' foreign ministers signed a joint communique at the United Nations headquarters in New York, marking the start of diplomatic ties. Although there had been visits and prior interactions before this, they were arranged through Singapore's trade office in Beijing.

The Chinese Embassy in Singapore yesterday released the first of a three-part documentary celebrating 30 years of bilateral relations.

Featuring 20 people from "all walks of life", the first episode involved senior diplomats Chan Heng Chee and Tommy Koh, who were personally involved in the setting up of formal ties, head of Singapore Press Holdings (SPH) Chinese Media Group Lee Huay Leng and Business China chairman Lee Yi Shyan.

The episode examined the early stages of bilateral relations, and the inaugural joint government project, the Suzhou Industrial Park.

Meanwhile, Lianhe Zaobao and English e-magazine ThinkChina yesterday released a picture book titled In The Founders' Footsteps: 30 Years Of Singapore-China Diplomatic Relations.

The book was launched by Senior Minister of State for Foreign Affairs and Transport Chee Hong Tat and Chinese ambassador to Singapore Hong Xiaoyong.

Also at the event were former foreign ministers S. Dhanabalan, Wong Kan Seng and George Yeo, as well as Singapore's former ambassadors to China Cheng Tong Fatt, Chin Siat-Yoon and Stanley Loh.