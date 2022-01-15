S'pore among 153 nations on Hong Kong's transit ban list

HONG KONG • Hong Kong has announced a ban on passengers from over 150 countries transiting its airport as China ramps up strict anti-virus travel measures ahead of the 2022 Winter Olympics.

The move deepens Hong Kong's global isolation and comes as Beijing battles to stamp out a flurry of Delta and Omicron outbreaks in the only major economy still pursuing a staunch zero-Covid-19 strategy.

Like mainland China, Hong Kong has maintained some of the world's harshest measures throughout the pandemic - including weeks-long quarantines, targeted lockdowns and mass testing.

The Chinese business hub ranks territories into categories based on how widespread their Covid-19 infections are, with 153 countries, including Singapore, currently classified as Group A - from which arrivals must spend 21 days in quarantine.

Hong Kong's airport said yesterday that anyone who has spent time in the last three weeks in any of those countries would be banned from transiting between tomorrow and Feb 15.

Passengers from eight Group A countries - Australia, Canada, France, India, the Philippines, Pakistan, Britain and the United States - are already banned entirely from arriving in Hong Kong.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE