Speak softly to scatter fewer coronavirus particles: Researchers

TOKYO • More quiet zones in high-risk indoor spaces, such as hospitals and restaurants, could help to cut coronavirus contagion risks, researchers say, after a study showed that lowering speaking volume can reduce the spread of the disease.

A reduction of six decibels in average speech levels can have the same effect as doubling a room's ventilation, scientists said on Wednesday.

"The results suggest that public health authorities should consider implementing 'quiet zones' in high-risk indoor environments, such as hospital waiting rooms or dining facilities," said the researchers from the University of California, Davis.

The World Health Organisation changed its guidance in July to acknowledge the possibility of aerosol transmission. Microscopic droplets ejected while speaking evaporate to leave behind aerosol particles big enough to carry viable virus. An increase of about 35 decibels in loudness, or the difference between whispering and shouting, boosts the particle emission rate by 50 times.

