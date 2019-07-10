Spat threatens to upend global tech supply chain

TOKYO/SEOUL • Resurgent tensions between Japan and South Korea threaten to hit chipmakers from Samsung Electronics to SK Hynix, upsetting a carefully choreographed global supply chain by smothering the production of memory chips and other components vital to widely used devices.

As the world fixates on United States President Donald Trump's campaign to contain Huawei Technologies and China's ambitions, a concurrent dispute between Beijing's neighbours has far-reaching implications for the production of everything from Apple iPhones to Dell Technologies laptops.

The industry is now scrambling to gauge the fallout after Japan - citing longstanding and unresolved tensions - imposed restrictions on exports to South Korea of three classes of materials crucial to the production of semiconductors and cutting-edge screens.

Within the technology sector, fluorinated polyimide is required for the production of foldable panels - such as those used in Samsung's Galaxy Fold phone - among other things. Photoresists are key to chipmaking, while hydrogen fluoride is needed for both chip and display production.

Finding substitutes will not be easy. South Korean corporations now depend on Japan for more than 90 per cent of all the fluorinated polyimide and photoresists it needs, and 44 per cent of its hydrogen fluoride requirements, estimated Societe Generale.

Japan's Sumitomo Chemical is a key supplier of polyimides, according to Taipei-based WitsView and Isaiah Research, but company representatives deny that it makes the material. IHS Markit analyst David Hsieh said that in addition to Sumitomo Chemical, SKC - an affiliate of the giant SK Group - and Kolon Industries are viable local substitutes.

JSR is a major photoresist producer, while the global hydrogen fluoride market is dominated by Kanto Denka Kogyo, Showa Denko KK and Daikin Industries, according to Isaiah Research.

Photoresist manufacturer Tokyo Ohka Kogyo said it already supplies South Korean customers locally. Daikin said the restrictions will have no impact on its hydrogen fluoride because the materials are made in China, while Morita Chemical Industries is building a plant there that will go online next year.

While inventory levels differ across each material, Samsung has under a month's worth of supply on average, according to people familiar with the matter.

"While high levels of semiconductor inventory might provide some cushion, time may not be on (South) Korea's side," Citigroup economists Kim Jin-wook and Johanna Chua said in a recent note.

"Displacing Korean chips would disrupt the supply chain because building alternative sources needs specific technology and sizeable capex," they said, referring to capital expenditure.

BLOOMBERG