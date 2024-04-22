Southern Taiwan swelters, temperatures near 40 deg C

Nine cities in southern Taiwan issued heat advisories on April 21 as warm south-westerly winds raised the mercury above 38 deg C in parts of the region.

Taiwan’s Central Weather Administration (CWA) said “orange” heat alerts were in effect for Chiayi City, Tainan, Kaohsiung and Pingtung, indicating highs of 38 deg C. Nanyou, Yunlin, Chiayi County and Taitung were warned of temperatures inching above 36 deg C.

April 21’s record temperature of 39.7 degrees was logged in Yujing District, Tainan at 3.30pm. However, the measurement will not be included in Taiwan’s official heat records as Yujing is an automatic rather than manually operated weather station, said the CWA.

Other highs included the 38.7 deg C logged in Kaohsiung’s Neimen District, 38.2 deg C in Chiayi City, and 38.1 deg C in Pingtung’s Sandimen Township.

CWA said the recent heat wave was expected to persist at least till early afternoon on April 22.

Rain was forecast later in the day, with slightly cooler temperatures to the north expected to move down south by April 23.

The weather could turn on April 24, with a second weather system catalysing more rain in most regions up till April 27, said the CWA.