South Korea's Yoon says North has nothing to gain from nuclear weapons

SEOUL - South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol said on Tuesday that North Korea has nothing to gain from nuclear weapons, the Yonhap news agency reported, as the isolated country seeks to beef up its capability to attack its southern neighbour.

"North Korea is advancing its nuclear development and threatening not only the Republic of Korea but the world," Mr Yoon told reporters, referring to South Korea by its official name, according to Yonhap.

"I believe it has nothing to gain from nuclear weapons."

On Monday, North Korea's state media said leader Kim Jong Un has guided nuclear tactical exercises targeting South Korea over the past two weeks in protest over recent joint naval drills by South Korean and US forces involving an aircraft carrier. REUTERS