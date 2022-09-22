South Korea's Yoon and Japan's Kishida meet in positive step towards improving ties

SEOUL - South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida sat down for one-on-one talks for the first time in New York on Wednesday, in what is viewed as a positive step towards mending ties that had frayed over issues related to their shared history.

South Korea's presidential office said the two leaders "agreed on the need to improve bilateral relations by resolving pending issues" and to accelerate talks among their diplomats.

Noting that the two countries are "important neighbours for each other", Japan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the two leaders shared the need to restore a "sound bilateral relationship" by addressing various issues.

The two leaders also "shared serious concern" over North Korea's growing nuclear arsenal and agreed to work closely with the international community to respond to the threat, according to South Korea's presidential office.

The two countries have longstanding disputes over the Dokdo/Takeshima islets and over wartime forced labour by the Japanese, which escalated into a trade war that led to South Koreans boycotting Japan and its goods.

Mr Yoon, who took office in May, has pledged to improve ties with Japan as he sought to align more closely with the US and boost trilateral cooperation.

His meeting with Mr Kishida, held on the sidelines of the latest United Nations General Assembly, was the first South Korea-Japan summit in three years.

Both sides described the 30-minute session as "informal".

South Korea called it a "summit", while Japan, which reportedly was reluctant to commit to the meeting and upset that Seoul had unilaterally announced it to the media, referred to it as a mere "meeting".

Experts noted that South Korea seemed more eager and proactive, whereas Japan came across as cautious with reservations.

The awkwardness of the situation reflects the state of bilateral relations between South Korea and Japan, said Dr Lee Myon-woo of the Sejong Institute think-tank.

He pointed out that both leaders are struggling with declining approval ratings at home.

He said Mr Kishida "cannot do anything brave" because Japanese perception of South Korea is still not positive enough, while Mr Yoon is "also in a precarious situation and has to be careful because he's a novice at politics".

But President Yoon, having been a prosecutor who fought for fairness and justice his entire career, "thinks he should do what's right", noted Dr Lee.

"So he's trying to approach Japan as much as he can," he added. "One of the deficiencies in this bilateral relationship is the lack of trust, and in order to regain some confidence, they need to meet and talk."